Sessions from Studio A - Dan Maguire

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST
Dan Maguire performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Join us for the music of Dan Maguire this hour. We'll hear this Rockford singer-songwriter's signature jazzy style and an interview about his music and a trip to Haiti that he says changed his life.

Find more from Dan Maguire on his website and give him a follow on his Facebook page for more news and music.

Dan Maguire performing "Empty Pockets" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dan Maguire performing "Summer Moon" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dan Maguire performing "Drop of a Hat" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dan Maguire performing "Moving Fast" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
