Sessions from Studio A - Classical Blast

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST
Join us for a unique edition of Sessions this week, blending the worlds of classical and rock music with Classical Blast. The band formed in 2012 and has seen growing popularity in the Midwest, opening for artists like Joan Jett, ELO, and Michael McDonald. This year they released a new record Life on Fire. We'll hear songs from that album performed live this hour and a talk with members of Classical Blast.

Find their new album and more info from the band on their website. Be sure to follow them on Facebook to keep up with news from Classical Blast.

Classical Blast perform "Anything Good" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Classical Blast perform "Metamorphosis" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Classical Blast perform "Let's Pretend" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Classical Blast perform "Resistor" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Classical Blast perform "You're Gonna Hear the Music" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
