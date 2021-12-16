© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 16, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST
Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 3  — Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 3  — Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 3  — Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts blend the lines between indie rock, bluegrass, and Americana music on this week's episode of Sessions from Studio A. Listen for some new songs from them as well as music from their 2020 album Static Year. We'll also talk with members of Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts.

Find more from the band on their website and Instagram.

Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing "Satsuma" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing "Sign of Things to Come" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing "Hey Navigator" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing "Let It Out Again" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Burns & The Vocal Ghosts performing "Mistakes Were Made" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories