Sessions from Studio A - Whiskey Mil

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
Folk duo Whiskey Mil joins us this week for a live performance and interview. We'll hear songs from their debut EP Twentysomething, which is out now everywhere, and we'll talk with songwriters Dan Pearson and James Moore about their music. Check out some behind-the-scenes video of their live set below!

Find more from Whiskey Mil on their website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for more news from the band.

Whiskey Mil performing "Stick and Move" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Whiskey Mil performing "Holdin' On" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Whiskey Mil performing "You Don't Want Me Back" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Whiskey Mil performing "Ginger Rose" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Whiskey Mil performing "How Long" live in WNIJ's Studio A

