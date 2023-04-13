Sessions from Studio A - Bobby Broom Quartet

Renown jazz guitarist and educator Bobby Broom joins us on the show this week along with Dennis Carroll on bass, Kobie Watkins on drums, and Justin Dillard on keys. Their new record is Keyed Up and you can pick up a copy over on Bobby Broom's website or Bandcamp page. Also keep up with Bobby Broom on Facebook and Instagram and check out behind-the-scenes video from their live performance below.

Bobby Broom Quartet performing "Ugetsu" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bobby Broom Quartet performing "Misty" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bobby Broom Quartet performing "Humpty Dumpty" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bobby Broom Quartet performing "Hallucinations (Budo)" live in WNIJ's Studio A