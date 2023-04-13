© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Bobby Broom Quartet

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
BB Still 1.png
1 of 4  — BB Still 1.png
Bobby Broom Quartet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BB Still 2.png
2 of 4  — BB Still 2.png
Bobby Broom Quartet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BB Still 3.png
3 of 4  — BB Still 3.png
Bobby Broom Quartet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BB Still 4.png
4 of 4  — BB Still 4.png
Bobby Broom Quartet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Renown jazz guitarist and educator Bobby Broom joins us on the show this week along with Dennis Carroll on bass, Kobie Watkins on drums, and Justin Dillard on keys. Their new record is Keyed Up and you can pick up a copy over on Bobby Broom's website or Bandcamp page. Also keep up with Bobby Broom on Facebook and Instagram and check out behind-the-scenes video from their live performance below.

Bobby Broom Quartet performing "Ugetsu" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bobby Broom Quartet performing "Misty" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bobby Broom Quartet performing "Humpty Dumpty" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bobby Broom Quartet performing "Hallucinations (Budo)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories