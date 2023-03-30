Sessions from Studio A - Karim Nagi

Karim Nagi joins for a masterclass on Arabic music this week. He will demonstrate instruments and techniques, perform original songs, and talk with us about the music and culture of the Arab world. Find more from Karim Nagi on his website and Bandcamp. You can also follow him on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Check out behind-the-scenes video below for some performances that we couldn't fit into the show!

Karim Nagi performing "Riqq 13" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karim Nagi gives us a rhythmic tour of the Arab world live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karim Nagi performing "Future Folklore" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karim Nagi performing "Taqsim Adventure" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karim Nagi performing "Oriental Magic Carpet" live in WNIJ's Studio A