© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Karim Nagi

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 30, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Karim Still 1.png
Karim Nagi performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karim Nagi joins for a masterclass on Arabic music this week. He will demonstrate instruments and techniques, perform original songs, and talk with us about the music and culture of the Arab world. Find more from Karim Nagi on his website and Bandcamp. You can also follow him on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Check out behind-the-scenes video below for some performances that we couldn't fit into the show!

Karim Nagi performing "Riqq 13" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karim Nagi gives us a rhythmic tour of the Arab world live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karim Nagi performing "Future Folklore" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karim Nagi performing "Taqsim Adventure" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Karim Nagi performing "Oriental Magic Carpet" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories