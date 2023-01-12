Sessions from Studio A - IRIS
IRIS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
IRIS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
IRIS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
IRIS joins us this week to play original compositions live in Studio A. We'll also have a candid conversation with band members about race, gender and equality in the music industry. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their live set below, and check out more from IRIS on their Instagram page.
IRIS performing "The Game" live in WNIJ's Studio A
IRIS performing "The Next Train" live in WNIJ's Studio A
IRIS performing "Rollins" live in WNIJ's Studio A
IRIS performing "If Only For A Moment" live in WNIJ's Studio A
IRIS performing "February 4th" live in WNIJ's Studio A