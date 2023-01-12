© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - IRIS

Spencer Tritt
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST
IRIS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
IRIS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
IRIS performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

IRIS joins us this week to play original compositions live in Studio A. We'll also have a candid conversation with band members about race, gender and equality in the music industry. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their live set below, and check out more from IRIS on their Instagram page.

IRIS performing "The Game" live in WNIJ's Studio A

IRIS performing "The Next Train" live in WNIJ's Studio A

IRIS performing "Rollins" live in WNIJ's Studio A

IRIS performing "If Only For A Moment" live in WNIJ's Studio A

IRIS performing "February 4th" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
