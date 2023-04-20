Sessions from Studio A - The Most Distant Object

The Most Distant Object began as a pandemic project for longtime friends and collaborators Jason Harvey and Tom Fitzgerald. Joining them for the set this week is musician and artist Jay Ryan, who also designed the cover art for the band's debut, self-titled album. Hear songs from that album recorded live in Studio A and a talk with band members on this week's show.

Pick up a copy of their debut album on Bandcamp. Follow The Most Distant Object on Facebook and Instagram and check out behind-the-scenes video of their performance posted below.

The Most Distant Object performing "Hues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Offwhite" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Fangs and Feathers" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Radio Shadows" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Sevaw" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Ghost" live in WNIJ's Studio A