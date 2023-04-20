© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - The Most Distant Object

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
TMDO Still 2.png
1 of 5  — TMDO Still 2.png
The Most Distant Object performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
TMDO Still 5.png
2 of 5  — TMDO Still 5.png
The Most Distant Object performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
TMDO Still 1.png
3 of 5  — TMDO Still 1.png
The Most Distant Object performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
TMDO Still 3.png
4 of 5  — TMDO Still 3.png
The Most Distant Object performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
TMDO Still 4.png
5 of 5  — TMDO Still 4.png
The Most Distant Object performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object began as a pandemic project for longtime friends and collaborators Jason Harvey and Tom Fitzgerald. Joining them for the set this week is musician and artist Jay Ryan, who also designed the cover art for the band's debut, self-titled album. Hear songs from that album recorded live in Studio A and a talk with band members on this week's show.

Pick up a copy of their debut album on Bandcamp. Follow The Most Distant Object on Facebook and Instagram and check out behind-the-scenes video of their performance posted below.

The Most Distant Object performing "Hues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Offwhite" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Fangs and Feathers" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Radio Shadows" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Sevaw" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Most Distant Object performing "Ghost" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
