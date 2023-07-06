© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Arielle Silver

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Arielle Silver and Daryl S. performing live at Severson Dells Nature Center
1 of 2  — AS Still 3.png
Arielle Silver and Daryl S. performing live at Severson Dells Nature Center
Arielle Silver and Daryl S. performing live at Severson Dells Nature Center
2 of 2  — AS Still 1.png
Arielle Silver and Daryl S. performing live at Severson Dells Nature Center

We pack up our gear and head to Rockford's Severson Dells Nature Center to catch a show from Arielle Silver. We'll talk with the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter about her upcoming album Watershed and hear new songs from that record performed live. Find more from Arielle Silver on her website and Instagram. Hear more of her music streaming everywhere and check out behind-the-scenes video from her live performance posted below.

Arielle Silver performing "Clipped Wings" live at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford

Arielle Silver performing "Ghost Ships" live at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford

Arielle Silver performing "Ricky Lee" live at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford

Arielle Silver performing "Only Forever" live at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories