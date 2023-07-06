Sessions from Studio A - Arielle Silver

We pack up our gear and head to Rockford's Severson Dells Nature Center to catch a show from Arielle Silver. We'll talk with the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter about her upcoming album Watershed and hear new songs from that record performed live. Find more from Arielle Silver on her website and Instagram. Hear more of her music streaming everywhere and check out behind-the-scenes video from her live performance posted below.

Arielle Silver performing "Clipped Wings" live at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford

Arielle Silver performing "Ghost Ships" live at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford

Arielle Silver performing "Ricky Lee" live at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford

Arielle Silver performing "Only Forever" live at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford