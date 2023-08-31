Sessions from Studio A - Pat Leary Trio

The Pat Leary Trio is Jeff Wheaton on bass, Alex Santilli on drums, and Pat Leary playing the Rhodes electric piano. We'll hear a great live performance from them filled with improvisation, and we'll talk with Pat Leary about jazz and the classic sound of the Rhodes piano.

Find more from Pat Leary on Bandcamp and on his website. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the live performance posted below.

Pat Leary Trio with their live improvisation "One for Studio A"

Pat Leary Trio performing "SCHMOP" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Pat Leary Trio performing "MmmHmm" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Pat Leary Trio performing "HOPPIN" live in WNIJ's Studio A