© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Pat Leary Trio

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 31, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — PL Still 4.png
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — PL Still 2.png
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — PL Still 1.png
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — PL Still 5.png
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — PL Still 3.png
Pat Leary Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Pat Leary Trio is Jeff Wheaton on bass, Alex Santilli on drums, and Pat Leary playing the Rhodes electric piano. We'll hear a great live performance from them filled with improvisation, and we'll talk with Pat Leary about jazz and the classic sound of the Rhodes piano.

Find more from Pat Leary on Bandcamp and on his website. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the live performance posted below.

Pat Leary Trio with their live improvisation "One for Studio A"

Pat Leary Trio performing "SCHMOP" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Pat Leary Trio performing "MmmHmm" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Pat Leary Trio performing "HOPPIN" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories