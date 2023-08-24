Sessions from Studio A - Paul Filipowicz

Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Paul Filipowicz is our guest this week for a live performance and conversation in Studio A. He'll play songs from his latest record Pier 43 and will talk with us about playing with the legendary Clyde Stubblefield. Find more from Paul on his website and give him a follow on Facebook. Check out behind-the-scenes video of the live performance below.

Paul Filipowicz performing "Poor Man's Throne" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Paul Filipowicz performing "Midnight at the Nairobi Room" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Paul Filipowicz performing "Angel Face" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Paul Filipowicz performing "When I Get to Town" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Paul Filipowicz performing "Chickenwire" live in WNIJ's Studio A