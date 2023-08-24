© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Paul Filipowicz

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 24, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT
Paul Filipowicz and his band playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 3  — PF_Still 1.png
Paul Filipowicz and his band playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Paul Filipowicz and his band playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 3  — PF Still 3.png
Paul Filipowicz and his band playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Paul Filipowicz and his band playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 3  — PF Still 2.png
Paul Filipowicz and his band playing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Paul Filipowicz is our guest this week for a live performance and conversation in Studio A. He'll play songs from his latest record Pier 43 and will talk with us about playing with the legendary Clyde Stubblefield. Find more from Paul on his website and give him a follow on Facebook. Check out behind-the-scenes video of the live performance below.

Paul Filipowicz performing "Poor Man's Throne" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Paul Filipowicz performing "Midnight at the Nairobi Room" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Paul Filipowicz performing "Angel Face" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Paul Filipowicz performing "When I Get to Town" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Paul Filipowicz performing "Chickenwire" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories