Sessions from Studio A - wht.rbbt.obj

wht.rbbt.obj joins us this week to play new music and talk with us about the band's background and their upcoming trilogy of EP's. Find more music from them on Bandcamp and keep up with wht.rbbt.obj on Instagram and Facebook. Video of their performance in Studio A is posted below!

wht.rbbt.obj performing "Tidal Wave" live in WNIJ's Studio A

wht.rbbt.obj performing "Jolene's Reply" live in WNIJ's Studio A

wht.rbbt.obj performing "No Rainbows in Indiana" live in WNIJ's Studio A

wht.rbbt.obj performing "Once More Down the Rabbit Hole" live in WNIJ's Studio A

wht.rbbt.obj performing "Give It to Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A

wht.rbbt.obj performing "Queen's Gambit" live in WNIJ's Studio A