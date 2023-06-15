© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - worldwithoutfear

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 15, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
worldwithoutfear is the project of producer duo Philip and Allyson Scott. Their new EP "Found" will be out everywhere on July 15. Hear some of those new songs early with a live performance recorded in WNIJ's Studio A. Find more music from them on Bandcamp and Instagram, and don't miss the behind-the-scenes video posted below.

worldwithoutfear performing "All Things" live in WNIJ's Studio A

worldwithoutfear performing "Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A

worldwithoutfear performing "Found" live in WNIJ's Studio A

worldwithoutfear performing "Horizons" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
