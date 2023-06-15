Sessions from Studio A - worldwithoutfear

worldwithoutfear is the project of producer duo Philip and Allyson Scott. Their new EP "Found" will be out everywhere on July 15. Hear some of those new songs early with a live performance recorded in WNIJ's Studio A. Find more music from them on Bandcamp and Instagram, and don't miss the behind-the-scenes video posted below.

worldwithoutfear performing "All Things" live in WNIJ's Studio A

worldwithoutfear performing "Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A

worldwithoutfear performing "Found" live in WNIJ's Studio A

worldwithoutfear performing "Horizons" live in WNIJ's Studio A