Sessions from Studio A - worldwithoutfear
1 of 4 — pic 4.png
worldwithoutfear performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4 — worldwithoutfear_pic 1.png
worldwithoutfear performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4 — pic 3.png
worldwithoutfear performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4 — worldwithoutfear pic 2.png
worldwithoutfear performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
worldwithoutfear is the project of producer duo Philip and Allyson Scott. Their new EP "Found" will be out everywhere on July 15. Hear some of those new songs early with a live performance recorded in WNIJ's Studio A. Find more music from them on Bandcamp and Instagram, and don't miss the behind-the-scenes video posted below.
worldwithoutfear performing "All Things" live in WNIJ's Studio A
worldwithoutfear performing "Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A
worldwithoutfear performing "Found" live in WNIJ's Studio A
worldwithoutfear performing "Horizons" live in WNIJ's Studio A