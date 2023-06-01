© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - KASIA

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
KASIA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — KASIA still 1.png
KASIA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
KASIA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — KASIA still 3.png
KASIA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
KASIA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — KASIA still 2.png
KASIA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
KASIA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — KASIA still 4.png
KASIA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Inspired by everything from jazz and RnB, to pop divas like Christina Aguilera and Selena, KASIA is the project of Catherine Krol. Hear a soulful live performance from her and her band recorded in Studio A and our conversation with KASIA. Check out more on KASIA's Instagram and Bandcamp page. Find behind-the-scenes video posted below!

KASIA performing "Isn't Love Strange?" live in WNIJ's Studio A

KASIA performing "Heart is a Fire" live in WNIJ's Studio A

KASIA performing "Great (Or Happy)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

KASIA performing "End of Our Tune" live in WNIJ's Studio A

KASIA performing "You See Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
