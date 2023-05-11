© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - The Claudettes

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Claudettes Still 1.png
1 of 3  — Claudettes Still 1.png
The Claudettes performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford
Claudettes Still 2.png
2 of 3  — Claudettes Still 2.png
The Claudettes performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford
Claudettes Still 4.png
3 of 3  — Claudettes Still 4.png
The Claudettes performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes return to our show with a live set recorded at Mary's Place in Rockford, featuring their fantastic new lead singer Rachel Anne Williams. Find more on The Claudettes website and Facebook page. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their live performance below.

The Claudettes perform "Irregulars" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "Touch You Back" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "I'm Bad at This" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "Time Won't Take Our Times Away" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "The Denial Twist" by The White Stripes live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "Whirlpool" by Wanda Jackson live at Mary's Place in Rockford

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
