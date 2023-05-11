Sessions from Studio A - The Claudettes

The Claudettes return to our show with a live set recorded at Mary's Place in Rockford, featuring their fantastic new lead singer Rachel Anne Williams. Find more on The Claudettes website and Facebook page. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their live performance below.

The Claudettes perform "Irregulars" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "Touch You Back" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "I'm Bad at This" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "Time Won't Take Our Times Away" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "The Denial Twist" by The White Stripes live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes perform "Whirlpool" by Wanda Jackson live at Mary's Place in Rockford