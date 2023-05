Sessions from Studio A - Rami Atassi's Cosmic Dance Band

Rami Atassi is a guitarist, educator, and designer from Chicago who recently formed Rami Atassi's Cosmic Dance Band in 2022. Their debut album is scheduled for September this year, but we'll get a sneak peek of the songs with a live performance in Studio A. Find more from Rami Atassi on his website and Instagram page. Check out behind-the-scenes live video below.

Rami Atassi's Cosmic Dance Band performs "Yuma Soul" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rami Atassi's Cosmic Dance Band performs "Nasheed" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rami Atassi's Cosmic Dance Band performs "Warm Your Heart" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rami Atassi's Cosmic Dance Band performs "Great Plains" live in WNIJ's Studio A