Sessions from Studio A - Bird x Butterfly

Frances Kang and Paul Kim are known together as Bird x Butterfly. They released their first single in 2021 and were finalists in last year's NPR Tiny Desk Contest. Listen for their live set in Studio A featuring ethereal soundscapes and delicate, intertwining vocal harmonies. Find more from them on their website and follow the duo on Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the live performance posted below.

Bird x Butterfly performing "Monarch" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bird x Butterfly performing "Au Revoir, Goodbye" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bird x Butterfly performing "I Didn't Die" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bird x Butterfly performing "Dewdrop" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bird x Butterfly performing "Kármán" live in WNIJ's Studio A