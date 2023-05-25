© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Bird x Butterfly

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Frances Kang and Paul Kim are known together as Bird x Butterfly. They released their first single in 2021 and were finalists in last year's NPR Tiny Desk Contest. Listen for their live set in Studio A featuring ethereal soundscapes and delicate, intertwining vocal harmonies. Find more from them on their website and follow the duo on Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the live performance posted below.

Bird x Butterfly performing "Monarch" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bird x Butterfly performing "Au Revoir, Goodbye" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bird x Butterfly performing "I Didn't Die" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bird x Butterfly performing "Dewdrop" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bird x Butterfly performing "Kármán" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
