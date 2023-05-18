© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - The League of Erics

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
LoE Still 1.png
The League of Erics performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

The League of Erics write catchy, tongue-in-cheek songs about everything from death and debauchery, to vampires and monster movies. Join us for their live set in Studio A and a talk with the duo. Check out more from The League of Erics on their Bandcamp page and follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.

The League of Erics performing "A Toast to the Door" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The League of Erics performing "Giant Monsters" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The League of Erics performing "Night Tide" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The League of Erics performing "Nosferatu Blues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The League of Erics performing "Day Drinking" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
