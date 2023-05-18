Sessions from Studio A - The League of Erics

The League of Erics write catchy, tongue-in-cheek songs about everything from death and debauchery, to vampires and monster movies. Join us for their live set in Studio A and a talk with the duo. Check out more from The League of Erics on their Bandcamp page and follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.

The League of Erics performing "A Toast to the Door" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The League of Erics performing "Giant Monsters" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The League of Erics performing "Night Tide" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The League of Erics performing "Nosferatu Blues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The League of Erics performing "Day Drinking" live in WNIJ's Studio A