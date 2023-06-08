Sessions from Studio A - Koch-Marshall Trio

© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Published June 8, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
The Koch-Marshall Trio is renowned guitarist Greg Koch, drummer Dylan Koch, and Hammond organ specialist Toby Lee Marshall. They dazzle us with a fantastic set recorded live at Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens and Greg Koch tells us more about their new albums. Find more on Gregkoch.com and Tobyleemarshall.com and check out live video of their performance posted below.

Koch-Marshall Trio performing "Funk of a Different Nature" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Koch-Marshall Trio performing "Six-Legged Fire-Breathing Dog" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Koch-Marshall Trio performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Koch-Marshall Trio performing a medley of "Spank It" and "Boogie Yourself Drade" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

