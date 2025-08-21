© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Ethan Larson

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 21, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Ethan Larson performing live at Studio A Cafe
1 of 2  — EL Still 2.png
Ethan Larson performing live at Studio A Cafe
Ethan Larson performing live at Studio A Cafe
2 of 2  — EL Still 1.png
Ethan Larson performing live at Studio A Cafe

Singer-songwriter Ethan Larson joined us at our monthly Studio A Cafe concert series. Hear him perform original music and we'll talk with Ethan Larson about his background and upcoming second album. You can find his music on all streaming platforms and follow him on Facebook and Instagram. He's playing all around northern Illinois this summer and fall, check out his website for upcoming tour dates.

Ethan Larson performing "Shipwrecked" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ethan Larson performing "Spirits" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ethan Larson performing "Credits Roll" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ethan Larson performing "Back Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
