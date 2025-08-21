Sessions from Studio A - Ethan Larson

Singer-songwriter Ethan Larson joined us at our monthly Studio A Cafe concert series. Hear him perform original music and we'll talk with Ethan Larson about his background and upcoming second album. You can find his music on all streaming platforms and follow him on Facebook and Instagram. He's playing all around northern Illinois this summer and fall, check out his website for upcoming tour dates.

Ethan Larson performing "Shipwrecked" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ethan Larson performing "Spirits" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ethan Larson performing "Credits Roll" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ethan Larson performing "Back Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A