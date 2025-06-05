© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Mathew Ray Fichter

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 5, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Singer-songwriter Mathew Ray Fichter from Dixon returns to Studio A this week with new music. We'll hear him perform live in Studio A and talk about his songs, the arts scene in Dixon, and about his creative process. Check out more from Fichter on his label's website and on Bandcamp. Follow him on Facebook to keep up with concert dates and more news from Mathew Ray Fichter.

Mathew Ray Fichter performing "Black Train" & "Petrichor" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mathew Ray Fichter performing "Low Light and Blue Smoke" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mathew Ray Fichter performing "Tuesday in America" & "Blowing Leaves" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mathew Ray Fichter performing "Olaf's Weed and Bible Store" & "Don't Lie to Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
