Sessions from Studio A - Mathew Ray Fichter

Singer-songwriter Mathew Ray Fichter from Dixon returns to Studio A this week with new music. We'll hear him perform live in Studio A and talk about his songs, the arts scene in Dixon, and about his creative process. Check out more from Fichter on his label's website and on Bandcamp. Follow him on Facebook to keep up with concert dates and more news from Mathew Ray Fichter.

Mathew Ray Fichter performing "Black Train" & "Petrichor" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mathew Ray Fichter performing "Low Light and Blue Smoke" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mathew Ray Fichter performing "Tuesday in America" & "Blowing Leaves" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mathew Ray Fichter performing "Olaf's Weed and Bible Store" & "Don't Lie to Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A