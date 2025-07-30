A 2-year-old was killed and 13 others injured when a car crashed into Portillo's in Oswego

A two-year-old was killed and 13 others were injured when a car drove through the front of a restaurant in Oswego.

Around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, a car driven by a 50-year-old woman crashed through the front doors of the Portillo’s located on Route 34 in Oswego. Police say eight of the 14 were transported to the hospital and the other six were treated at the scene and released.

The incident is still being investigated, but police say based on preliminary information, they believe it was an accident. At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police said the driver is one of the people hospitalized. The child was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

The investigation continues and information could change as we learn more about the incident.

