© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - King of the Weirdos

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 14, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — King of the Weirdos Screenshot 1.png
King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — KIng of the Weirdos Screenshot 3.png
King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — King of the Weirdos Screenshot 4.png
King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — KIng of the Weirdos Screenshot 5.png
King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

King of the Weirdos is a trio from Kewanee blending electronic music with heavy guitars and bass. Their newest record is Last Call For The End Of The World. We'll talk with the band about their music, 90's nostalgia, and "Jamuary". Check out video from their performance posted below!

Find more from King of the Weirdos on Facebook and Bandcamp. Their music is also on all streaming services.

King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories