Sessions from Studio A - King of the Weirdos

King of the Weirdos is a trio from Kewanee blending electronic music with heavy guitars and bass. Their newest record is Last Call For The End Of The World. We'll talk with the band about their music, 90's nostalgia, and "Jamuary". Check out video from their performance posted below!

Find more from King of the Weirdos on Facebook and Bandcamp. Their music is also on all streaming services.

King of the Weirdos performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

