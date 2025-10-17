Live Radio Drama: The Lottery and Other Dark Tales, Oct 17th

WNIJ and Stagecoach Players Theater invite you to an evening of live radio drama. On Friday, October 17th 2025 join us in Studio A for The Lottery and Other Dark Tales — three short radio plays performed and recorded before a live audience. It’s a night of classic radio theatre filled with suspense and mystery. Seating is limited for this one-night-only event.

Reserve your tickets now.