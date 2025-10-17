Live Radio Drama: The Lottery and Other Dark Tales, Oct 17th
WNIJ and Stagecoach Players Theater invite you to an evening of live radio drama. On Friday, October 17th 2025 join us in Studio A for The Lottery and Other Dark Tales — three short radio plays performed and recorded before a live audience. It’s a night of classic radio theatre filled with suspense and mystery. Seating is limited for this one-night-only event.
Reserve your tickets now.
Event details:
- Date: October 17th 2025
- Location: Studio A, 801 N. First St., DeKalb, IL 60115
- Doors will open at 6:30 pm
- Show begins at 7:00 pm
- Auditorium style seating in Studio A.
- Drinks available during the event.