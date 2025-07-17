Sessions from Studio A - Sinkane
1 of 6 — still 6.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
2 of 6 — still 7.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
3 of 6 — still 2.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
4 of 6 — still 5.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
5 of 6 — still 3.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
6 of 6 — still 4.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer Sinkane stopped by Rockford for a live show at Anderson Japanese Gardens. We'll bring the concert to you this hour along with songs from their latest album We Belong, and our interview with Sinkane. Find more from the band on their website and Instagram.
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford