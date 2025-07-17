© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Sinkane

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
1 of 6  — still 6.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
2 of 6  — still 7.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
3 of 6  — still 2.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
4 of 6  — still 5.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
5 of 6  — still 3.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens
6 of 6  — still 4.png
Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer Sinkane stopped by Rockford for a live show at Anderson Japanese Gardens. We'll bring the concert to you this hour along with songs from their latest album We Belong, and our interview with Sinkane. Find more from the band on their website and Instagram.

Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Sinkane performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories