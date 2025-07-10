Sessions from Studio A - Luke Frees & The Shadowband

Luke Frees & The Shadowband joins us this week to play new singles live. We'll also talk about their last record Tomorrow's Lucid Dream and about producing and mixing their own music. Check out more from Luke Frees on his website and Instagram. Behind-the-scenes video from the performance is posted below.

Lineup:

Luke Frees - Guitar, Vocals

Garrett Frees - Saxophone

Zane Nyhus - Bass

Gary Zucker - Drums

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Sweet Potato" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Miss Miss U" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Gravity's Shadow" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Superstar" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Memories On Gardner" live in WNIJ's Studio A