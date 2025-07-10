© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Luke Frees & The Shadowband

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 10, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Luke Frees & The Shadowband joins us this week to play new singles live. We'll also talk about their last record Tomorrow's Lucid Dream and about producing and mixing their own music. Check out more from Luke Frees on his website and Instagram. Behind-the-scenes video from the performance is posted below.

Lineup:
Luke Frees - Guitar, Vocals
Garrett Frees - Saxophone
Zane Nyhus - Bass
Gary Zucker - Drums

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Sweet Potato" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Miss Miss U" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Gravity's Shadow" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Superstar" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Luke Frees & The Shadowband performing "Memories On Gardner" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
