Sessions from Studio A - The Weekend Run Club

The Weekend Run Club has built quite a following since we last saw them in Studio A. Their latest record Liminal Space Race is out now on all streaming services. We'll hear songs from that and talk with The Weekend Run Club about the album and about keeping the band together during uncertain times. Pick up a copy of the album on Bandcamp. Check out more from them on Instagram and Facebook, and catch them live at The Beat Kitchen in Chicago on February 10th.

Watch behind-the-scenes video from their performance posted below.

Lineup:

Mitchell Kinn - Vocals

Ryan Lammers - Guitar, Vocals

Luke Frees - Guitar, Vocals

Gary Zucker - Drums, Sour Stripes

The Weekend Run Club performing "Big Kids" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club performing "Hold My Hand" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club performing "Prince of Wales" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club performing "Holliday" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club performing "Take Me 2 the Prom" live in WNIJ's Studio A