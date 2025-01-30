© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find confirmation hearings here

Sessions from Studio A - The Weekend Run Club

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
The Weekend Run Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 3  — TWRC still 2.png
The Weekend Run Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Weekend Run Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 3  — TWRC still 3.png
The Weekend Run Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Weekend Run Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 3  — TWRC still 4.png
The Weekend Run Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club has built quite a following since we last saw them in Studio A. Their latest record Liminal Space Race is out now on all streaming services. We'll hear songs from that and talk with The Weekend Run Club about the album and about keeping the band together during uncertain times. Pick up a copy of the album on Bandcamp. Check out more from them on Instagram and Facebook, and catch them live at The Beat Kitchen in Chicago on February 10th.

Watch behind-the-scenes video from their performance posted below.

Lineup:
Mitchell Kinn - Vocals
Ryan Lammers - Guitar, Vocals
Luke Frees - Guitar, Vocals
Gary Zucker - Drums, Sour Stripes

The Weekend Run Club performing "Big Kids" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club performing "Hold My Hand" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club performing "Prince of Wales" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club performing "Holliday" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Weekend Run Club performing "Take Me 2 the Prom" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories