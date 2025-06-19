Sessions from Studio A - ANDIE & The Bandits
1 of 5 — A&TB still 1.png
ANDIE & The Bandits performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5 — A&TB still 2.png
3 of 5 — A&TB still 3.png
4 of 5 — A&TB still 5.png
5 of 5 — A&TB still 4.png
Singer and multi-instrumentalist ANDIE joins us with her full band ANDIE & The Bandits. Hear them play live in Studio A and we'll talk with the band. Find more from ANDIE & The Bandits on streaming services and Bandcamp. Follow them on Instagram to keep up with new music and upcoming shows.
Lineup:
ANDIE - Vocals, Guitar
Quinton Cajigas - Bass
Devin Cajigas - Drums
Shea Hugebeck - Lead Guitar
ANDIE & The Bandits performing "Home 2 Me" in WNIJ's Studio A
ANDIE & The Bandits performing "Maneater" in WNIJ's Studio A
ANDIE & The Bandits performing "He's Not What You Need Blues" in WNIJ's Studio A
ANDIE performing "Lullaby / You" in WNIJ's Studio A