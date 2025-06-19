© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - ANDIE & The Bandits

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 19, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Singer and multi-instrumentalist ANDIE joins us with her full band ANDIE & The Bandits. Hear them play live in Studio A and we'll talk with the band. Find more from ANDIE & The Bandits on streaming services and Bandcamp. Follow them on Instagram to keep up with new music and upcoming shows.

Lineup:
ANDIE - Vocals, Guitar
Quinton Cajigas - Bass
Devin Cajigas - Drums
Shea Hugebeck - Lead Guitar

ANDIE & The Bandits performing "Home 2 Me" in WNIJ's Studio A

ANDIE & The Bandits performing "Maneater" in WNIJ's Studio A

ANDIE & The Bandits performing "He's Not What You Need Blues" in WNIJ's Studio A

ANDIE performing "Lullaby / You" in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
