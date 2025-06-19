Sessions from Studio A - ANDIE & The Bandits

Singer and multi-instrumentalist ANDIE joins us with her full band ANDIE & The Bandits. Hear them play live in Studio A and we'll talk with the band. Find more from ANDIE & The Bandits on streaming services and Bandcamp. Follow them on Instagram to keep up with new music and upcoming shows.

Lineup:

ANDIE - Vocals, Guitar

Quinton Cajigas - Bass

Devin Cajigas - Drums

Shea Hugebeck - Lead Guitar

ANDIE & The Bandits performing "Home 2 Me" in WNIJ's Studio A

ANDIE & The Bandits performing "Maneater" in WNIJ's Studio A

ANDIE & The Bandits performing "He's Not What You Need Blues" in WNIJ's Studio A

ANDIE performing "Lullaby / You" in WNIJ's Studio A