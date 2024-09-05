Sessions from Studio A - Smooth Rogers

Roger That! is the new album from Chicago-based band Smooth Rogers. They join us to play songs from the record live in Studio A and we'll talk with the band about their music. Pick up a copy of Roger That! on Bandcamp. Also find more from Smooth Rogers on Instagram and check out behind-the-scenes video posted below.

Smooth Rogers performing "Reflect" and "See Where It Goes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Smooth Rogers performing "Walking Away" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Smooth Rogers performing "Trouble in Paradise" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Smooth Rogers performing "My Number One" live in WNIJ's Studio A