Sessions from Studio A - Smooth Rogers
1 of 5 — still 1.png
Smooth Rogers performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5 — still 2.png
3 of 5 — still 4.png
4 of 5 — still 5.png
5 of 5 — still 3.png
Roger That! is the new album from Chicago-based band Smooth Rogers. They join us to play songs from the record live in Studio A and we'll talk with the band about their music. Pick up a copy of Roger That! on Bandcamp. Also find more from Smooth Rogers on Instagram and check out behind-the-scenes video posted below.
Smooth Rogers performing "Reflect" and "See Where It Goes" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Smooth Rogers performing "Walking Away" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Smooth Rogers performing "Trouble in Paradise" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Smooth Rogers performing "My Number One" live in WNIJ's Studio A