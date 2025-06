Sessions from Studio A - Eli Parker

Eli Parker is a singer-songwriter from Rockford whose new EP Until the Last is out now on streaming services. He joins us along with his band for a performance recorded live in Studio A and we'll talk with Eli Parker about his music. Catch him playing live next week on June 17th at Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens, and find more on his Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:

Eli Parker - Guitar, Vocals

Jack Green - Bass

Danny Patt - Drums

Eli Parker performing "If I Could Scream" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Eli Parker performing "Blame" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Eli Parker performing "So Long Evergreen" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Eli Parker performing "Darkness" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Eli Parker performing "Look at Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A