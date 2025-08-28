© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Impulsive Hearts

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 28, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — IH Still 3.png
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — IH Still 4.png
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — IH Still 5.png
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — IH Still 1.png
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — IH Still 2.png
Impulsive Hearts performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chicago's Impulsive Hearts joins us to play songs from their latest record Fit 4 the Apocalypse and the newly remastered Sorry in the Summer. We'll talk with band members and hear live recordings in WNIJ's Studio A. Find more from the band on Instagram and Facebook. Their music is on all streaming services and available for download on Bandcamp.

Lineup:
Danielle Sines - Vocals, Guitar
Adele Nicholas - Lead Guitar
Shannon Candy - Bass
Rachael Farinella - Drums

Impulsive Hearts performing "MDB" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Impulsive Hearts performing "I Wannabe Gone" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Impulsive Hearts performing "Sve Yrself" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Impulsive Hearts performing "Fit 4 the Apocalypse" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories