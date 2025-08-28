Sessions from Studio A - Impulsive Hearts

Chicago's Impulsive Hearts joins us to play songs from their latest record Fit 4 the Apocalypse and the newly remastered Sorry in the Summer. We'll talk with band members and hear live recordings in WNIJ's Studio A. Find more from the band on Instagram and Facebook. Their music is on all streaming services and available for download on Bandcamp.

Lineup:

Danielle Sines - Vocals, Guitar

Adele Nicholas - Lead Guitar

Shannon Candy - Bass

Rachael Farinella - Drums

Impulsive Hearts performing "MDB" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Impulsive Hearts performing "I Wannabe Gone" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Impulsive Hearts performing "Sve Yrself" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Impulsive Hearts performing "Fit 4 the Apocalypse" live in WNIJ's Studio A