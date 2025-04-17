© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Daisychain

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 17, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Daisychain performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Psych-rock band Daisychain stops by Studio A to play songs from their new, upcoming album All in a Name. We'll also talk about the formation of the band, their influences, and about recording the new album with producer Sylvia Massy. Find more from Daisychain on streaming services and Bandcamp. Also find tour dates on their website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup
Nickole Regala - Bass, Vocals
Sophia Williams - Guitar, Vocals
Frankie Sripada - Lead Guitar
Pete Tashjian - Drums

Daisychain performing "Paranoid" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daisychain performing "The Mirror" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daisychain performing "G-String" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daisychain performing "Waste Your Time" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daisychain performing "Yeah" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
