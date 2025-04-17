Sessions from Studio A - Daisychain

Psych-rock band Daisychain stops by Studio A to play songs from their new, upcoming album All in a Name. We'll also talk about the formation of the band, their influences, and about recording the new album with producer Sylvia Massy. Find more from Daisychain on streaming services and Bandcamp. Also find tour dates on their website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup

Nickole Regala - Bass, Vocals

Sophia Williams - Guitar, Vocals

Frankie Sripada - Lead Guitar

Pete Tashjian - Drums

Daisychain performing "Paranoid" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daisychain performing "The Mirror" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daisychain performing "G-String" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daisychain performing "Waste Your Time" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daisychain performing "Yeah" live in WNIJ's Studio A