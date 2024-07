Sessions from Studio A - Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Kaleta is a percussionist, singer, and guitarist born in Benin. He was a part of the beginning of Afrobeat music, playing with artists like King Sunny Ade and Fela Kuti. He's teamed up with Brooklyn's Super Yamba Band and the group released their first album together, Mèdaho, in 2019. Hear them perform live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford and a talk with band members.

More from Kaleta & Super Yamba band on their website and you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band performing "Otonon" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band performing "Ajogan Blues" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band performing "Mr. Diva" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens