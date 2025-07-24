© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Lazlo Weed

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 6  — Still 1.png
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 6  — Still 4.png
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 6  — Still 3.png
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 6  — Still 2.png
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 6  — Still 5.png
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 6  — Still 6.png
Lazlo Weed performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lazlo Weed joins us to play some of their new singles live in Studio A. We'll talk band members about their music, creating the alter-ego Lazlo Weed, and about going down to Memphis to record this summer. Check out more from the band, including show dates, on their website and Facebook page. Find Lazlo Weed's music on all streaming platforms and watch video from the session posted below.

Lineup:
John Norland - Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar
Seth Bonte - Lead Guitar, Vocals
Luke Blum - Bass, Vocals
Jim Hilland - Drums

Lazlo Weed performing "Devil's Deal" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lazlo Weed performing "Road" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lazlo Weed performing "Funkey Monkey" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lazlo Weed performing "A Lot Like Lovin' You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories