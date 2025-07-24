Sessions from Studio A - Lazlo Weed

Lazlo Weed joins us to play some of their new singles live in Studio A. We'll talk band members about their music, creating the alter-ego Lazlo Weed, and about going down to Memphis to record this summer. Check out more from the band, including show dates, on their website and Facebook page. Find Lazlo Weed's music on all streaming platforms and watch video from the session posted below.

Lineup:

John Norland - Lead Vocals, Acoustic Guitar

Seth Bonte - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Luke Blum - Bass, Vocals

Jim Hilland - Drums

Lazlo Weed performing "Devil's Deal" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lazlo Weed performing "Road" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lazlo Weed performing "Funkey Monkey" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lazlo Weed performing "A Lot Like Lovin' You" live in WNIJ's Studio A