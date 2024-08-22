© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Friend of a Friend

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 22, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Friend of a Friend started making music during the pandemic and have already been written about in Rolling Stone, toured the US and Europe, and are finishing up work on their third record. We'll talk with the band about their music and about how it took a few friends of friends to get the band started.

Find more from them, including tour dates, on their website and Instagram. Check out their latest album FACILITIES streaming on all major platforms.

Friend of a Friend performing "HLS" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friend of a Friend performing "Oasis" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friend of a Friend performing "everyplane" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friend of a Friend performing "Desire" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friend of a Friend performing "Heart of Stone" live in WNIJ's Studio A

