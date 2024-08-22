Sessions from Studio A - Friend of a Friend

Friend of a Friend started making music during the pandemic and have already been written about in Rolling Stone, toured the US and Europe, and are finishing up work on their third record. We'll talk with the band about their music and about how it took a few friends of friends to get the band started.

Find more from them, including tour dates, on their website and Instagram. Check out their latest album FACILITIES streaming on all major platforms.

Friend of a Friend performing "HLS" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friend of a Friend performing "Oasis" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friend of a Friend performing "everyplane" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friend of a Friend performing "Desire" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friend of a Friend performing "Heart of Stone" live in WNIJ's Studio A