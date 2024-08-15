© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Mr. Pope

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Mr. Pope performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 2  — MP still 3.png
Mr. Pope performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mr. Pope performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 2  — MP Still 1.png
Mr. Pope performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

When he's not in the classroom, you can find rapper and educator Mr. Pope in the studio making music that uplifts and inspires. We'll hear a live performance recorded in Studio A and talk with Mr. Pope about his music, his career as a teacher, and Black Boys Read, a book club started by Pope.

You can hear his music on all major streaming platforms, and find more from him on his website. Follow Mr. Pope on Facebook and Instagram.

Mr. Pope performs "Who I Am" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mr. Pope performs "Listen" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mr. Pope performs "No Dead Dreams" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mr. Pope performs "Love Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mr. Pope performs "Align" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
