Sessions from Studio A - SolDial

Chicago's SolDial blends neo-soul, R'n'B, and jazz influences with their live performance in WNIJ's Studio A. Their debut EP is set for release this weekend on all streaming services. We'll hear the band recorded live and an interview with vocalist/founder Iyana Brown-Bey and saxophonist/composer Nathan Reider. Follow SolDial on their Instagram to keep up with the band.

SolDial performing "Carry On" live in WNIJ's Studio A

SolDial performing "Moving Forward" live in WNIJ's Studio A

SolDial performing "Never (Are You) Ready" live in WNIJ's Studio A

SolDial performing "Never Can Say Goodbye" live in WNIJ's Studio A

SolDial performing "As I Am" live in WNIJ's Studio A