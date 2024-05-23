© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - SolDial

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 23, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Chicago's SolDial blends neo-soul, R'n'B, and jazz influences with their live performance in WNIJ's Studio A. Their debut EP is set for release this weekend on all streaming services. We'll hear the band recorded live and an interview with vocalist/founder Iyana Brown-Bey and saxophonist/composer Nathan Reider. Follow SolDial on their Instagram to keep up with the band.

SolDial performing "Carry On" live in WNIJ's Studio A

SolDial performing "Moving Forward" live in WNIJ's Studio A

SolDial performing "Never (Are You) Ready" live in WNIJ's Studio A

SolDial performing "Never Can Say Goodbye" live in WNIJ's Studio A

SolDial performing "As I Am" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
