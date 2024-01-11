© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Atticus Lazenby Group

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 11, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST
Atticus Lazenby Group brings their unique style of contemporary jazz to our show this week. Hear their live set recorded in Studio A and our talk with Lazenby about his background and about building his own instruments. Check out more from Atticus Lazenby Group on Bandcamp and Instagram. Find more about Serek Basses on their website.

Atticus Lazenby Group performing "Shriek" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Atticus Lazenby Group performing "CDG" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Atticus Lazenby Group performing "Quick Days" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Atticus Lazenby Group performing "Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A

