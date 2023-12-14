Sessions from Studio A - Friday James

Friday James recently made the move from Nashville to Chicago and immediately jumped into the city's music scene, networking with local musicians and working on music to follow up her last EP Song Stress. Hear Friday James perform those new songs live in Studio A and our interview with the songwriter, guitarist, and singer.

Check out more from Friday James on Instagram and YouTube.

Friday James performs "am i?" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friday James performs "Hunger" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friday James performs "Tag Along" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friday James performs "Swim" live in WNIJ's Studio A