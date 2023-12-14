© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Friday James

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST
Friday James recently made the move from Nashville to Chicago and immediately jumped into the city's music scene, networking with local musicians and working on music to follow up her last EP Song Stress. Hear Friday James perform those new songs live in Studio A and our interview with the songwriter, guitarist, and singer.

Check out more from Friday James on Instagram and YouTube.

Friday James performs "am i?" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friday James performs "Hunger" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friday James performs "Tag Along" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Friday James performs "Swim" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
