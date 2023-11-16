Sessions from Studio A - Banda NIU

Banda NIU joins us to perform in Studio A and talk with us about the group, and about how this traditional sound is making it's way into modern music. See them live this Saturday, November 18th at NIU's Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, and check out behind-the-scenes video from our session below.

Follow the group on Facebook and Instagram. More info on NIU School of Music's website.

Banda NIU performing "No Volveré" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Banda NIU performing "Qué Me Vas A Dar" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Banda NIU performing "México Lindo Y Querido" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Banda NIU performing "El Sinaloense" live in WNIJ's Studio A