Sessions from Studio A - Banda NIU

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 16, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST
Banda NIU performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — Pic 3.png
Banda NIU performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Banda NIU performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — Pic 4.png
Banda NIU performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Banda NIU performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — Pic 1.Still001.png
Banda NIU performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Banda NIU performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — Pic 2.png
Banda NIU performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Banda NIU joins us to perform in Studio A and talk with us about the group, and about how this traditional sound is making it's way into modern music. See them live this Saturday, November 18th at NIU's Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, and check out behind-the-scenes video from our session below.

Follow the group on Facebook and Instagram. More info on NIU School of Music's website.

Banda NIU performing "No Volveré" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Banda NIU performing "Qué Me Vas A Dar" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Banda NIU performing "México Lindo Y Querido" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Banda NIU performing "El Sinaloense" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
