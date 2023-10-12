Sessions from Studio A - Blueshift Big Band

Two worlds collide when band leaders Joel Baer and Chris Parsons combine their passion for big bands with their love of classic video game soundtracks. Listen for a great live set from Blueshift Big Band and our talk with Baer and Parsons. Find more about the band and purchase their albums on their website.

Blueshift Big Band performing "DK Island Swing" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Bob-omb Battlefield" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "I Love You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Hum Drum" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Norwegian Blues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Every Time We Say Goodbye" live in WNIJ's Studio A