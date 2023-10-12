© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Blueshift Big Band

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — BBB_Still 1.png
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — BBB_Still 4.png
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — BBB_Still 3.png
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — BBB_Still 6.png
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — BBB_Still 2.png
Blueshift Big Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Two worlds collide when band leaders Joel Baer and Chris Parsons combine their passion for big bands with their love of classic video game soundtracks. Listen for a great live set from Blueshift Big Band and our talk with Baer and Parsons. Find more about the band and purchase their albums on their website.

Blueshift Big Band performing "DK Island Swing" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Bob-omb Battlefield" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "I Love You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Hum Drum" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Norwegian Blues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blueshift Big Band performing "Every Time We Say Goodbye" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories