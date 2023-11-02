© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Emily Hurd

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Emily Hurd performing live at Studio A Cafe
1 of 2  — EH Still.png
Emily Hurd performing live at Studio A Cafe
Emily Hurd performing live at Studio A Cafe
2 of 2  — EH Still 2.png
Emily Hurd performing live at Studio A Cafe

Emily Hurd joined us back in August for Studio A Cafe, our new concert series launched earlier this year. We're bringing the concert to you on this week's show, filled with new songs and great stories from Hurd. Check out her new album Meanwhile I Love You out now on Emily Hurd's website and streaming everywhere.

Join us for Studio A Cafe on the first Tuesday of every month at noon! Watch video from Emily Hurd's performance posted below.

Emily Hurd performing "No One Else But You" live at Studio A Cafe

Emily Hurd performing "Sky Blues" live at Studio A Cafe

Emily Hurd performing "Burn Like A Field" live at Studio A Cafe

Emily Hurd performing "Inside The Frame" live at Studio A Cafe

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
