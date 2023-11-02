Sessions from Studio A - Emily Hurd

Emily Hurd joined us back in August for Studio A Cafe, our new concert series launched earlier this year. We're bringing the concert to you on this week's show, filled with new songs and great stories from Hurd. Check out her new album Meanwhile I Love You out now on Emily Hurd's website and streaming everywhere.

Join us for Studio A Cafe on the first Tuesday of every month at noon! Watch video from Emily Hurd's performance posted below.

Emily Hurd performing "No One Else But You" live at Studio A Cafe

Emily Hurd performing "Sky Blues" live at Studio A Cafe

Emily Hurd performing "Burn Like A Field" live at Studio A Cafe

Emily Hurd performing "Inside The Frame" live at Studio A Cafe