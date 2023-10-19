Sessions from Studio A - Spells and Curses

Spells and Curses from NYC stops by Studio A during their recent tour through the Midwest. After taking a break from live shows during the pandemic, Spells and Curses returned to the stage in the most pure way possible: playing solo with nothing but an acoustic guitar. Join us for the live performance and interview and check out behind-the-scenes video below.

Find more from Spells and Curses on Facebook, Instagram, and their website.

Spells and Curses performing "Witch Hazel" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spells and Curses performing "Saturday Night, Sunday Morning" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spells and Curses performing "Strangers" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spells and Curses performing "Hex Boyfriend" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spells and Curses performing "Leaving London" live in WNIJ's Studio A