Sessions from Studio A - Liska

Liska is a singer from Chicago who blends pop, rock, and electronic music on her new EP It Girl. She joins us to play songs from that new EP and will talk with us about her music. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance below, and find more from Liska over on Bandcamp and Instagram.

Liska performing "It Girl" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Liska performing "Boy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Liska performing "Infinity" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Liska performing "Eye Candy" live in WNIJ's Studio A