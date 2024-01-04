Sessions from Studio A - Half Catholic

© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Published January 4, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST
Half Catholic from Rockford joins us this week as we kick off another year of live, local music. They'll play songs from their debut EP Art in Heaven and talk with us about the band and that EP. Check out more from Half Catholic on Bandcamp and YouTube. You can follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

Half Catholic performing "Pour It On Lightly" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Half Catholic performing "Jaded" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Half Catholic performing "There's Always a Drink in My Hand" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Half Catholic performing "It Takes a Lot of Effort to be Alone" live in WNIJ's Studio A

