Sessions from Studio A - Goldpine

From intimate listening rooms, to NFL stadiums, folk duo Goldpine have been all over the country for their fall/winter tour. We caught up with them for a show at The Treasury in Delavan, WI.

Check out Goldpine's new album Two, out now streaming everywhere, and find more from them on their website and Instagram.

Goldpine performing "The Straight Line" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

Goldpine performing "Lost and Found" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

Goldpine performing "Running Me" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

Goldpine performing "Land of Rolling Hills" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

Goldpine performing "No Friend of Mine" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI