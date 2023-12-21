© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our online donation forms are currently experiencing technical difficulties. If you would like to make a donation, please call 815-753-9000 or email us at npr@niu.edu. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.

Sessions from Studio A - Goldpine

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST
Goldpine performing live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI
Goldpine performing live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

From intimate listening rooms, to NFL stadiums, folk duo Goldpine have been all over the country for their fall/winter tour. We caught up with them for a show at The Treasury in Delavan, WI.

Check out Goldpine's new album Two, out now streaming everywhere, and find more from them on their website and Instagram.

Goldpine performing "The Straight Line" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

Goldpine performing "Lost and Found" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

Goldpine performing "Running Me" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

Goldpine performing "Land of Rolling Hills" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

Goldpine performing "No Friend of Mine" live at The Treasury in Delavan, WI

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories