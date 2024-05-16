© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Isabel, Dreaming

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 16, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — Still 7.png
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — Still 4.png
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — Still 6.png
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — Still 2.png
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — Still 3.png
Isabel, Dreaming performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Part band, part musical, and completely unique. Join us for a performance from Isabel, Dreaming recorded live in Studio A. We'll hear the first half of their concept album A is for Ella and talk with Isabel, Dreaming about their music and background in theater. Find the full album on Bandcamp and follow Isabel, Dreaming on Instagram.

Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Isabel, Dreaming performing "What they saw, rubbing off the skin — Was it just a trick of the light?"

Isabel, Dreaming performing "Is mayonnaise an instrument?"

Isabel, Dreaming performing "How could anything compare to this?"

Isabel, Dreaming performing "Do you think we'd be friends if we weren't, like, stuck in the same town?"

Isabel, Dreaming performing "How then could a maiden so fair be ashamed of a man like me?"

Isabel, Dreaming performing "Are you suggesting coconuts migrate?"
Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
