Sessions from Studio A - Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club

Vocalist, producer, and songwriter Kira Leadholm created the character Madame Reaper to take her synth pop sound into a darker, gothic direction. She calls it Vampire Synth Pop. Hear the band play live in Studio A and we'll talk with members about their background and debut album. Check out more from Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club on their website and Bandcamp. Follow them on Instagram for more news.

Lineup:

Kira Leadholm - Vocals

Kev Sheppard - Guitar

Austin Myers - Bass

James Kowalczyk - Drums

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Alright Tonight (This)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Oh Penny" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Goblina" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Bang Bang" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Feast" live in WNIJ's Studio A