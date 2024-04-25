© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 25, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — Mr pic 4.png
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — MR pic 5.png
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — MR pic 6.png
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — MR pic 3.png
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — MR pic 2.png
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Vocalist, producer, and songwriter Kira Leadholm created the character Madame Reaper to take her synth pop sound into a darker, gothic direction. She calls it Vampire Synth Pop. Hear the band play live in Studio A and we'll talk with members about their background and debut album. Check out more from Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club on their website and Bandcamp. Follow them on Instagram for more news.

Lineup:
Kira Leadholm - Vocals
Kev Sheppard - Guitar
Austin Myers - Bass
James Kowalczyk - Drums

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Alright Tonight (This)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Oh Penny" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Goblina" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Bang Bang" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club perform "Feast" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories