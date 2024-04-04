Sessions from Studio A - Soren Staff

Soren Staff and his band Them Coulee Boys have built a strong following over the last decade thanks to their poignant songwriting and many days spent on the road. Staff has also began writing for his first ever solo record. We caught up with him for a talk and live performance at Pig Minds Brewing Co. in Machesney Park. Find more from Soren Staff on Instagram and where you can also follow Them Coulee Boys. Check out more music and tour dates on their website.

Special thanks to Don Miller, Joe Doty, and Erica Parrish of Meridian Music Shed.

Soren Staff performing "Mornings Like Mountains" live at Pig Minds Brewing Co.

Soren Staff performing "Find Your Muse" live at Pig Minds Brewing Co.

Soren Staff performing "Given Up" live at Pig Minds Brewing Co.

Soren Staff performing "I Wont Be Defined" live at Pig Minds Brewing Co.