Sessions from Studio A - Chicago Immigrant Orchestra

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chicago Immigrant Orchestra seamlessly blends styles from many different cultures during their live performance in Studio A. Listen for a talk with members of the group and watch behind-the-scenes video of the performance posted below.

For more from Chicago Immigrant Orchestra, including a list of members, visit their website. You can also follow the group on Facebook and Instagram.

Special thanks to Jason Schmidt at Rax Trax Recording for engineering, mixing, and mastering this session.

Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing "Merci Bon Dieu" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing "Hezar Dastan" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing "Suld" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chicago Immigrant Orchestra performing "Al Maya" live in WNIJ's Studio A

